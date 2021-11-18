The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Gosar censured; FBI raids home of conspiracy-promoting Republican election official

In the news today: Many months after Rep. Paul Gosar spoke at an event featuring white nationalists and Holocaust deniers, the Arizona Republican was censured and removed from his House committees today after his office released an animated video edited to depict Gosar killing an enemy with the face of a Democratic colleague. Despite this being an obviously fireable offense at any other job in America, Republicans were near-unanimous in voting against the censure. And no, there is no bottom. The party is a cesspool.

Elsewhere, the FBI raids the home of a (Republican) Colorado election clerk who not only promoted election conspiracies but is also currently under investigation for potential election fraud herself. And the Biden White House is taking new steps to make sure Americans know that it was Democrats who came through to provide huge new infrastructure investments—and that most of the Republicans now celebrating the new money tried to block it every step of the way.

