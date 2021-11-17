French Lawmakers Ask Their Government To Grant Asylum To Assange

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 18:54 Hits: 4

On Tuesday, 39 French lawmakers asked their government to grant political asylum to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, whom the United States accuses of espionage over WikiLeaks’ publication of U.S. military wrongdoing in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

“We cannot remain silent to the fate of this activist, who is a victim of a politically-motivated prosecution,” they stated, stressing that Assange did not commit any crime since he was acting as a journalist.

“We must help Assange to show respect for press freedom and human rights. If I win the 2022 elections, I will grant him the French citizenry,” leftist presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon added.

Assange’s father John Shipton acknowledged this support, recalling that WikiLeaks also published the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) spying on French Presidents Jacques Chirac (1995-2007), Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-2012), and François Hollande (2012-2017).

"Every week he gets weaker. They are killing Julian Assange right now, slowly. Thank you for doing all you can to save his life."



The tweet reads, "'He is getting weaker every week. They are slowly killing Julian Assange right now. Thank you for doing everything you can to save his life.' This was the cry coming from the heart of Stella Morris, the partner of Julian Assange, at the meeting with the French lawmakers."

“It will be then an honorable thing for France to return my Julian’s help to them,” Shipton stated and thanked German, Greek, Australian, and British lawmakers who intended to send an international delegation to the U.S. to advocate to drop the illegal charges against Assange.

The WikiLeaks founder took refuge in the Ecuadoran embassy in London to avoid being extradited to the United States or Sweden, which accused him of a baseless rape investigation. In April 2019, however, British police arrested him because President Lenin Moreno withdrew his political refugee status.

Ever since, Assange has been held in the U.K. Belmarsh prison, where he waits for the result of the U.S. government appeal to the London Criminal Central Court decision to not extradite him to this country due to suicide risk.

“In a different country and time, Assange would be considered a hero who told the truth about the dangers and evilness our world is facing,” British Labour Party’s former leader Jeremy Corbyn stated.

