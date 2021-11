Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 19:46 Hits: 9

Deaths resulting from drug overdoses in the US are higher than those from guns and car crashes. Experts believe that an increased use of fentanyl is to blame for the "tragic milestone."

