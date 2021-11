Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 20:21 Hits: 11

Days after Cuban authorities thwarted planned protests by the dissident group Archipelago, its most vocal activist has left the island. Yunior Garcia Aguilera said he had been incomunicado for several days.

