Rep. Paul Gosar is censured by U.S. House; removed from committees

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 21:34 Hits: 12

One week after Representative Paul Gosar posted a video depicting the murder of Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden, the U.S. House of Representatives voted, 223-207, to censure the Arizona Republican and strip him of his assignments on two congressional committees.

Gosar posted the repugnant video to Twitter and Instagram. It depicted himself killing Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, and leaping at Biden with two swords drawn. The photoshopped rendering was derived from the anime program Attack on the Titan. When Gosar posted the now-deleted tweet, he asked: “Any anime fans out there?”

Though Gosar removed the video after a firestorm of outrage and criticism, he did not issue a public apology and before the vote Wednesday, Gosar doubled down, ultimately insisting that the video was mere jest.

“It was not [a threat of violence]. I reject the false narrative categorically. I do not espouse violence... it was not my purpose to make anyone upset,” he said before likening himself to one of the nation’s founders, Alexander Hamilton. “If I must join Alexander Hamilton, the first person to be censured by this House, so be it, it is done.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez addressed the House before the vote, making a solemn plea for basic integrity and human decency while calling out the abdication of the leader of House Republicans, Kevin McCarthy.

“It is sad. It is a sad day in which a member who leads a political party in the United States cannot bring themselves to say that issuing a depiction of murdering a member of Congress is wrong and instead, decides to venture off into a tangent about gas prices and inflation,” she said.

The incitement of violence by Gosar “trickles down,” she said, urging that a line finally be drawn in the sand. The lawmaker has been the subject of much derision and has become a favorite target right wing extremists.

“This is where we must draw the line, independent of party, identity, or belief. It is about the core recognition of human dignity, of value and worth,” she said.

In addition to censure, Gosar also faces removal from two committees: The House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which he sits on with Ocasio-Cortez, and the House Committee on Natural Resources.

Significantly, the censure resolution highlights the ubiquitous nature of harassment against women in office. It notes that “violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted.”

A 2016 survey by the Inter-Parliamentary Union found 82% of women have experienced psychological violence and 44% of women have received threats of death, sexual violence, beatings, or abductions during their term.

According to the Congressional Research Service, just 23 members before Wednesday have been slapped with a censure. Gosar’s resolution highlighted how the congressman “used the resources of the House of Representatives to further violence against elected officials” and to “spread hateful and false rhetoric.”

The censure resolution also laid bare critique of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, noting that this vote has followed “whereas the leadership of the Republican Party has failed to condemn Representative Gosar’s threats of violence against the President of the United States and a fellow member of Congress.”

Such videos, the resolution continues, can “foment actual violence and jeopardize the safety of elected officials, as witnessed in this chamber on Jan. 6, 2021.”

Below the fold, find live updates from today’s debate in the House of Representatives.

Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021 · 4:49:34 PM +00:00 · Brandi Buchman

The last lawmaker censured by the House was Charlie Rangel. The New York Democrat was in the hot seat for myriad abuses including misuse of congressional letterhead for fundraising, impermissible use of a rent-controlled facility for campaign headquarters, and inaccurate financial reports and federal tax returns.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2064776