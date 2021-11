Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 17:17 Hits: 10

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's state-appointed rights commission said on Wednesday some human rights were not being upheld during the current national state of emergency and expressed concern about conditions in detention centres that it was unable to access. Read full story

