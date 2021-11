Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 17:30 Hits: 10

PARIS (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron hosted former Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for a meeting at the Elysee palace on Wednesday, a rare honour signalling support for a rival of Brazil's far-right incumbent with whom the French leader has traded barbs. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/18/macron-hosts-brazil039s-lula-at-french-presidential-palace-in-apparent-dig-at-bolsonaro