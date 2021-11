Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 19:45 Hits: 13

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday she had constructive talks with her counterparts from Japan and South Korea, where they committed to maintaining an inclusive, free, peaceful, stable and open Indo-Pacific region. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/18/us-deputy-secretary-of-state-sherman-says-japan-south-korea-talks-constructive-despite-differences