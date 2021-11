Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 12:05 Hits: 3

Recent academic research shows that economic statistics generated by low-income countries are just as reliable as those from advanced economies. Far from throwing good money after bad, investing in poor countries’ statistical capacity is key to achieving their development goals.

