Wednesday, 17 November 2021

It is easy to see why climate activists would dismiss international negotiations like the recent COP26 climate summit as mere jawboning. But in a world of geopolitical rivalries and significant coordination challenges, compromise – and the disappointment that can come with it – is a fact of life.

