LIVE: Rep. Paul Gosar on track for censure, removal from committees

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives has convened to vote on a resolution censuring Arizona Republican Paul Gosar and stripping him of his assignments on two congressional committees.
The vote to censure Gosar comes in the wake of the congressman posting to Twitter and Instagram a manipulated anime video that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, and leaping at President Joe Biden with two swords drawn. The photoshopped rendering was derived from the anime program Attack on the Titan. When Gosar posted the now-deleted tweet, he asked: “Any anime fans out there?”
Though Gosar removed the video after a firestorm of outrage and criticism, he has not yet issued a public apology. Instead, the lawmaker followed up with another message, claiming he was merely joking.
Updates will be added as the censure vote continues. Jump below the fold for more information on the proceedings against Rep. Paul Gosar.
Ahead of the censure vote Wednesday afternoon, Rep. Jim Clyburn, a South Carolina Democrat and the House Majority Whip, reminded a Fox news reporter that even Rep. Gosar’s own family has called for his expulsion from Congress for what his sister dubbed "sociopathic fantasies."
“His family says he should be [expelled]. And that’s what I’ve said to the media. We’re going to censure him. His family thinks he should be expelled. And I think that’s up to leader McCarthy. He’s the Republican leader. This man is a Republican," Clyburn said.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi slammed Gosar’s conduct Wednesday ahead of the vote, explaining why she believes it is necessary to hold him to account.
“He made threats and suggestions about harming a member of Congress. That is an insult—not only an endangerment of a member of Congress—but an insult to the House of Representatives. We cannot have members joking about murdering each other as well as threatening the president of the United States,” Pelosi said.
There will be one hour of debate today, evenly split between the majority and minority.
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon started debate Wednesday responding to Gosar’s contention that he was a joking and other suggestions that with so much content uploaded on YouTube, his commentary might not matter.
“People listen to Paul Gosar, he’s an elected official and that gives him credibility whether justified or not,” the Pennsylvania Democrat said from the floor of the House.
“This congress knows what happens when members of the radical right get stirred up by their leaders. Just a few months ago, this congress had to hide… and barricade ourselves in offices because of our place of work was overrun [by individuals] who wanted to harm us,” Scanlon said.
When a member of this Congress fantasizes about beheading another member of Congress, she added, it is “not a fantasy” that some Americans may genuinely take this as a call to action.
“Are we really to believe that in this moment in time, there are no Americans who will see this video and indulge in fantasies of their own?” Scanlon said.
Rep. Tom Cole, an Oklahoma Republican, defended Gosar saying that Gosar did not “intend” for the video to foment violence and that he should not be removed from his committee assignments.
Cole also recommended that the decision to remove Gosar should be left up to the House Ethics Committee. Information on the ethics process is available in this article here.
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon responded to assertions by Rep. Tom Cole that the censure was too dramatic a step, and that Gosar should have been referred to the House Ethics Committee instead for review.
Scanlon said Wednesday that the Democratic majority requested an emergency meeting of the Ethics Committee, but the minority declined.
Rep. Cole denied the assertion by Rep. Scalon that the majority requested an emergency meeting of the House Ethics Committee before Florida Republican Matt Gaetz—currently under investigation—came to the floor.
A spokesperson for the Ethics Committee did not immediately respond to request for comment.
“If you don’t like Paul Gosar’s tweets, tweet back at him. This isn’t really about a tweet,” Gaetz railed. “It is about removing a powerful conservative from the Oversight Committee and characterizing conservatives as threats to the country.”
Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who also serves on the January 6 Committee questioned from the floor if there was a high school or workplace in America that would permit the posting of violent or suggestive material like what Gosar posted and slink away without any meaningful repercussions.
Running down a laundry list of individuals around the U.S. who have lost their jobs for violent speech or willful misconduct, Raskin remarked: “It is remarkable to me that we have colleagues who think we should do nothing,” Raskin said.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a Texas Democrat with a long history of advocating for civil rights, took to the floor saying today marked a “very troubling moment in our history.”
Holding up a copy of the U.S. Constitution, Jackson Lee underlined how the U.S. set out to be the “standard bearer for what is best in the world” and even with the original sin of slavery, “we somehow wanted to be better than others.”
“As I read the charges in here, it gives us powers as the House of Representatives. Nowhere is there a privilege to kill. Nowhere is there the instruction to kill. Nowhere is there instruction to be free to murder, but yet, with a great deal of trepidation and sadness, I am here because a video,” she said.
“It is not speech of people supporting the right to be free in this nation and supporting the George Floyd bill where protesters peaceful and otherwise did rise up, young people, 66,000 in Houston, completely peaceful as it was around the nation,” she said. “Don’t try to compare the pain of protests on the issue of justice with this actions of this gentleman. Yes, I call him that.”
Describing the video, Jackson Lee continued: “Mr. Gosar is seen delivering a fatal blow to the back of a monster’s head and blood gushing from the wound and the face is that of our colleague. And it is violent. It is treasonous to be seen to attack the President of the United States of America.”
“Mr. Gosar knew what he was doing,” the lawmaker said.
At 1:32 into the video posted by Gosar, it shows him battling a towering naked monstrosity.
“It is against women of color, against women, against members of Congress,” she said.
Jackson Lee continued: This brings me to tears. There is no celebration on this floor.”
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon singled out GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy from the floor ahead of vote, saying that in the absence of meaningful action by his party, it is up to the House of Representatives to decide what the consequences will be.
“The way we vote today, says a lot about not only the integrity of the members who are entrusted with the privilege of representing this great country… but once again, Republican leadership lacks the courage to manage the action of its conference,” Scanlon said.
“Rejecting political violence should not be a partisan effort. How far has the party of Lincoln fallen that it would excuse this conduct? We must say that political violence is not acceptable in the U.S.,” Scanlon said.
A spokesperson for the House Ethics Committee declined to comment to Daily Kos about whether or not Democrats had requested an emergency meeting of the panel on Tuesday.
Republicans asserted Wednesday that hauling Gosar before the committee and letting them decide what to do with his assignments would have been the more prudent option.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi headed to the floor after the House of Representatives voted 222-208 agreeing on the rule to censure Gosar, meaning that they agreed to engage in debate before a final vote on the floor later Wednesday.
Reflecting on the hallowed House ground, where Abraham Lincoln once stood, Pelosi emphasized that it is a privilege for each U.S. Representative to serve their constituents.
Running down the House rules, Pelosi said “all conduct must reflect credibly on the House.”
“Actions taken last week… wildly violate the standard and these actions demand a response. We cannot have a member joking about murdering each other or threatening the President of the United States. It’s a danger to our elected officials and an insult to the House of Representatives,” Pelosi said.
Pelosi condemned Gosar’s nonchalant response to the criticism heaped on him after posting the video and especially, his contention that it was merely a joke.
“Really? Is it engaging to depict killing a colleague? Or anyone? It’s not just about members of Congress. Disguising death threats against a member of Congress and the President of the United States in an animated video does not make those death threats any less real or any less serious and conveying them in this way, potentially makes them more dangerous, by normalizing violence,” Pelosi said.
“It isn’t funny. Yes, you have a right to speak and yes, we have a right to react when you are threatening lives of members of Congress or the President of the United States,” the California Democrat said.
House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, slammed Democrats from the floor, calling the Biden administration “incompetent” and “radicalized.”
He proceeded to admonish the majority and said this Congress will “go down in history as the broken Congress,” claiming Democrats have “stacked the deck for their radical and unpopular agenda.”
House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy continued a minutes long tirade, repeating an attack ad nauseum at the majority, “rules for thee, but not for me,” he said no less than three times.
“The video was deleted, but Democrats won’t listen because they will do anything to distract from one party rule destroying the nation. This vote isn’t about a video, it’s about control. That’s the one and only thing Democrats are interested in. Not condemning violence, not protecting the institution, not decorum or decency. The Democrats want control and they don’t care about the consequences. They are destroying this institution, silencing the minority and therefore silencing millions of Americans,” he said.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on the floor after McCarthy.
“In response to the Republican leader’s remarks when he says this action is unprecedented: What I believe is unprecedented is for a member of House leadership, of either party, to be unable to condemn incitement of violence against a member of this body. It is sad. It is a sad day in which a member who leads a political party in the U.S. cannot bring themselves to say that issuing a depiction of murdering a member of Congress is wrong and instead, decides to venture off into a tangent about gas prices and inflation. What is so hard? What is so hard about saying that this is wrong?”
“This is not about me, or about Rep. Gosar, but about what we are willing to accept,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
Ocasio-Cortez continued: “When we incite violence against our colleagues, it trickles down into violence in this country and that is where we must draw the line independent of party, identity or belief. It is about a core recognition of human dignity of value and worth.”
She continued: “So when we talk about, as mentioned in the resolution, that these depictions are part of a larger trend of misogyny and racist misogyny, this has results in dampening the participation.”
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez’s full remarks are available here.
Paul Gosar finally comes to the floor and would not show any remorse, instead, doubled down on what he described as the “plague of illegal immigration.”
Saying he rejects the censure, Gosar maintained the cartoon was not dangerous or threatening.
“It was not. I reject the false narrative categorically. I do not espouse violence... it was not my purpose to make anyone upset,” Gosar said.
”If I must join Alexander Hamilton, the first person to be censured by this House, so be it, it is done,” the Arizona Republican said.
Rep. Jackie Speier, a California Democrat, said on Wednesday that “silence normalizes violence.”
A co-chair of the Women’s Caucus, Speier said the intent of the online threats were all too clear.
“Silence them, discourage them from running for office,” Speier said. “[Gosar] sent an email to supporters that same weekend stating that the ‘faux outrage was infantile.’ This is not faux outrage, this is not infantile.
Gosar also called outrage at his video, in that same fundraising email “shrill and hyperventilating.”
”It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to glean that this is gender-motivated,” Speier said.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, took to the floor saying he expects vigorous debate from legislators on the other side of the aisle.
Hoyer then underlined how McCarthy focused on a “non-analogous” event, a reference to McCarthy’s tirade against Maxine Waters comments in 2018.
“Why did they do that? Because there is nothing that is analogous to this. In the 40 years I have served, there has never been a case like this. This is not about control as the Minority Leader would represent, it is about decency, democracy, and security and the rule of law,” Hoyer said.
The last lawmaker censured by the House was Charlie Rangel. The New York Democrat was in the hot seat for myriad abuses including misuse of congressional letterhead for fundraising, impermissible use of a rent-controlled facility for campaign headquarters, and inaccurate financial reports and federal tax returns.
According to the Congressional Research Service, just 23 members have been slapped with a censure.
The process works as follows: The House will convene and then vote on the resolution to condemn a lawmaker’s actions. Under congressional procedure, the lawmaker at the center of the resolution must stand in the well of the House floor as the resolution is read aloud.
Gosar’s resolution will highlight how the congressman “used the resources of the House of Representatives to further violence against elected officials” and to “spread hateful and false rhetoric.”
The censure resolution also lays bare critique of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, noting that this vote has followed “whereas the leadership of the Republican Party has failed to condemn Representative Gosar’s threats of violence against the President of the United States and a fellow member of Congress.”
Such videos, the resolution continues, can “foment actual violence and jeopardize the safety of elected officials, as witnessed in this chamber on Jan. 6, 2021.”
In a message on Twitter Monday night, Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, one of two Republicans who sits on the January 6th Committee, announced that he would vote to censure Gosar.
“We have to hold Members accountable who incite or glorify violence, who spread and perpetuate dangerous conspiracies. The failure to do so will take us one step closer to this fantasized violence becoming real,” Kinzinger wrote. “To be clear, I’ll be voting yes on the Gosar censure resolution.”
The GOP leader on Monday—a full week after Gosar posted the video—has yet to offer any direct condemnation of the lawmaker’s actions, only telling CNN that Gosar took the video down and made a statement that he doesn’t support violence against anybody.
“I called him when I heard about the video and he made a statement that he doesn’t support violence and he took the video down,” McCarthy said.
Gosar, for his part last weekend, issued statements affirming he did not “espouse violence or harm towards any member” or the president, but he maintained that the repugnant video was “truly a symbolic portrayal of a fight over immigration policy.”
“I am entitled to speak to the people and do so in a manner that is engaging,” Gosar said. “Further, I have a right to speak to the younger generation in this country.”
At a closed-door conference among Republican leadership and members on Tuesday, Gosar reportedly issued a private apology to fellow members. McCarthy told reporters after the meeting that Gosar “didn’t see it before it posted.”
Ocasio-Cortez has been subjected to open disdain by Republican members before. Last July, Rep. Ted Yoho of Florida verbally attacked her, calling her a “fucking bitch,” and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia hounded Ocasio-Cortez in the halls, generating security concerns.
“Remember when she stalked my office the first time with insurrectionists and people locked inside. All at my job and nothing ever happens,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.
Tuesday’s resolution also calls for Gosar to be removed from two committees: The House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which he sits on with Ocasio-Cortez, and the House Committee on Natural Resources.
Significantly, the censure resolution also highlights the ubiquitous nature of harassment against women in office.
The resolution notes that “violence against women in politics is a global phenomenon meant to silence women and discourage them from seeking positions of authority and participating in public life, with women of color disproportionately impacted.”
A 2016 survey by the Inter-Parliamentary Union found 82% of women have experienced psychological violence and 44% of women have received threats of death, sexual violence, beatings, or abductions during their term.
This story is developing.
