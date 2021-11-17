Travis McMichael testifies about Coast Guard training he received years before Ahmaud Arbery's death

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 16:00 Hits: 6

The trial of three white men accused of hunting down and murdering Ahmaud Arbery after seeing him running from a house under construction in their South Georgia community began on Wednesday with the defense presenting a motion of acquittal on the malice murder charge. The charge, which Travis McMichael; his father, Gregory McMichael; and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan (who recorded the moments leading up to Arbery’s death) were indicted on requires proof of intent to kill. As part of an effort seeking a directed verdict and acquittal, the defense argued outside of the jury’s presence that no expressed malice has been proven in the shooting of Arbery.

The argument follows the prosecution resting its case on Tuesday, the eighth day of testimony, making way for the defense to begin presenting its case. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty to malice murder and felony murder charges as well as counts of aggravated assault, attempt to commit a felony, and false imprisonment. Updates will be added as the trial continues. Jump below the fold for more information on the trial to date.

Bryan has had a media spotlight on him at several moments in the case, namely because of his attorney Kevin Gough’s attempt to get Black pastors banned from observing the trial in court. In a recent motion Gough urged the court to consider on Tuesday, he said he was seeking to “prohibit activity that may intimidate jurors.” Gough defended another motion to reconsider the defense’s request for a speedy trial. In doing so, Bryan said—and CNN reported—on Tuesday that he was being held in a protective jail unit with restricted access to showers and outdoor recreation and that he was living in fear because of the coronavirus pandemic. The jury wasn’t present for Bryan’s claims, and they apparently did little to sway Judge Timothy Walmsley, who denied the motion.

