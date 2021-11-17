Travis McMichael testifies about Coast Guard training he received years before Ahmaud Arbery's death

Category: World Hits: 6
The trial of three white men accused of hunting down and murdering Ahmaud Arbery after seeing him running from a house under construction in their South Georgia community began on Wednesday with the defense presenting a motion of acquittal on the malice murder charge. The charge, which Travis McMichael; his father, Gregory McMichael; and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan (who recorded the moments leading up to Arbery’s death) were indicted on requires proof of intent to kill. As part of an effort seeking a directed verdict and acquittal, the defense argued outside of the jury’s presence that no expressed malice has been proven in the shooting of Arbery.
The argument follows the prosecution resting its case on Tuesday, the eighth day of testimony, making way for the defense to begin presenting its case. All three defendants have pleaded not guilty to malice murder and felony murder charges as well as counts of aggravated assault, attempt to commit a felony, and false imprisonment. Updates will be added as the trial continues. Jump below the fold for more information on the trial to date.
Travis McMichael took the stand and testified about crime in the neighborhood. He said his truck had been broken into so many times he started leaving the door open and that he communicated safety concerns to his parents. Travis started his testimony by saying he wants to give his side of the story.
Travis said he talked to one neighbor who had her purse stolen around July 2019 and another about crime in the area. Travis said more people started to get security cameras in their homes and fewer people would come outside at night. He said he noticed police cars out more often doing patrols and saw reports of cop cars on Facebook. "It was concerning that nothing was done, that they had to continue to be in the neighborhood," Travis said.
Travis also said he received law enforcement training to be a machinery technician or mechanic for the U.S. Coast Guard, which he served in from March 2007 to July 2016. Travis said he would take boating under the influence calls, as well as immigration, drug enforcement, and customs calls for the Coast Guard. He said he also worked with other state agencies and worked with high-interest vessels, setting up security and making sure no one messed with the vessels.
Travis said the law gave him authority to make arrests, and he learned in training about probable cause and use of force “to compel compliance in the safest manner.” That law states: “The Coast Guard may make inquiries, examinations, inspections, searches, seizures, and arrests upon the high seas and waters over which the United States has jurisdiction, for the prevention, detection, and suppression of violations of laws of the United States.”
Travis said the use of force continuum was drilled into his head, and that “level one” is the officer’s presence, followed by verbal commands. He said it’s never your goal to escalate a situation. The next level includes control techniques applied when the first levels of force weren’t effective, Travis said. Aggressive response techniques (the next level) include kicks and punches or using pepper spray. The next level is using intermediate weapons such as an expandable baton, and the final level is “deadly force,” Travis said.
When asked if in his experience pulling a gun on someone can help de-escalate a situation, Travis answered, “yes.” He earlier said showing empathy is another way to help de-escalate situations and that he never had to use intermediate or deadly force while in the Coast Guard.
"Everybody has a weapon. Hands, fists are weapons," Travis said of his training.
When the defense started to ask Travis about specific examples in which he pulled out a gun and it effectively helped him de-escalate two situations, the prosecution objected, saying the examples weren’t relevant. The judge ultimately allowed the questioning, reasoning that the prosecution could address its concerns via a cross-examination.
Travis also testified about his dad calling in to make a police report after encountering a homeless person with a machete or similar knife on a bridge. The defense played audio of the call. Gregory said during the call there had been a lot of break-ins in the area.
Then, the defense changed the focus of questioning to 220 Satilla Drive, the property that Larry English owns and that Travis accused Arbery of trying to break into. Travis testified that he had heard of thefts at the address from his mother and a neighbor.
The younger McMichael also testified that he had a Smith & Wesson pistol stolen from his truck on Jan. 1, 2020. The defense played audio of Travis making the 911 call. He said he was concerned about the theft because he didn’t know who had it and what the person planned to do with it.
“It was common. It was common talk around the neighborhood,” Travis McMichael said. He testified that crime was “steady” in the area and that English installed a surveillance system, which Travis learned about from his parents, Facebook, and neighbors.
Travis said the crime trend concentrated in the area of English’ property was starting to narrow to a specific person. Travis said on Feb. 11 he decided to get gas and saw someone running across the road who appeared at a Satilla Drive address, near bushes and then on the driveway, about 20 or 30 feet off the road.
Travis said he didn’t have his lights on the person running who was “lurking” or “creeping” in the shadows, staying close to the house. He later noticed Travis’ truck, the defendant testified. Travis McMichael said he got out of his vehicle to ask the man what he was doing and maybe “run him off.” Travis said the man pulled off his shirt and reached for his waist area. “It freaked me out,” Travis said. He added that he was “under the assumption” that the man was armed, so Travis just got in his car and left for home.
When he arrived, he told his dad what happened and that he saw the man go into 220 Satilla Drive, Travis said. When Gregory started to leave, Travis stopped him, knowing his father just had a stroke, a couple of heart attacks, and a busted hip.
Travis grabbed a gun he kept in a safe, and seeing his father continue walking, Travis called police. “I was still scared. I was breathing heavy,” he said. The defense played audio of Travis’ 911 call, and Travis said there had been a string of burglaries in the area.
Travis testified that he had no reason to go into the house but his dad, who was armed, and a neighbor planned to. Travis said he suspected that the person he spotted was armed and that Travis stayed behind to talk to police.
He testified in court that the man later found walking around nonchalantly in the house “startled” him. “It’s just bold,” Travis said.
Bryan has had a media spotlight on him at several moments in the case, namely because of his attorney Kevin Gough’s attempt to get Black pastors banned from observing the trial in court. In a recent motion Gough urged the court to consider on Tuesday, he said he was seeking to “prohibit activity that may intimidate jurors.” Gough defended another motion to reconsider the defense’s request for a speedy trial. In doing so, Bryan said—and CNN reported—on Tuesday that he was being held in a protective jail unit with restricted access to showers and outdoor recreation and that he was living in fear because of the coronavirus pandemic. The jury wasn’t present for Bryan’s claims, and they apparently did little to sway Judge Timothy Walmsley, who denied the motion.
Defense attorney Frank Hogue, who is representing Gregory McMichael, also tried to poke holes in other charges, saying they too should be tossed out. In one example, the attorney argued Arbery had a chance to flee via a route not blocked by the defendants’ trucks.
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021 · 4:14:42 PM +00:00 · Lauren Floyd
Walmsley denied the defense's requests for directed verdict and acquittal. It's unclear at this point if defendants in the case will testify, and attorneys for Travis and Gregory McMichael asked the court not to ask their clients if they will testify.
The judge instead swore Travis in to make sure he understood his right to testify. Walmsley asked Travis his highest level of education, and he said twelfth grade. Then the judge informed Travis that he has the right to testify and if he did, he would be treated like any other witness. Walmsley did the same with Gregory, who said he had some college education, and Bryan, who said his highest level of education was twelfth grade. Walmsley informed the defendants that if they decide not to testify, the court will instruct the jury not to hold the decision against the defendants.
Gough followed up with a familiar refrain, listing the people who he would like banned from the trial, including Rev. Jesse Jackson. Gough said he is again moving for a mistrial.
The judge denied the attorney’s request for a mistrial. So the jury was called in, and Gough was given the go-ahead to begin his opening statement.
He started by showing footage of Bryan repairing his front porch, and the attorney said his client saw Arbery out of the corner of his eye with a truck following him. Gough said Arbery had the opportunity to yell for help as he was approaching Bryan, but that Arbery assumed the worst about Bryan.
The attorney pointed out that Bryan left his hammer on the front porch and grabbed his keys. Gough said Bryan had a rifle in the house on the day of the shooting but he didn’t get his rifle. He walked to his car with a cell phone and his keys, Gough said. Showing the jury moments from home surveillance video, Gough pointed out that Bryan’s truck is actually angled away from Arbery initially. Gough asked the jury to “honestly seek the truth.”
Gough asked, in bringing up an accusation that Bryan tried to run over Arbery, where the evidence was that Bryan drove aggressively. Gough asked where the evidence was to suggest Bryan did anything more than “creep” out of his driveway as he said. Bryan said he thinks Travis McMichael will testify in the trial and he asked the jury to focus on what Travis will testify about Bryan—that Travis didn’t know Bryan and didn’t work with him to shoot Arbery.Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021 · 5:11:53 PM +00:00 · Lauren Floyd
Gough then asked the jury to pay attention to specific elements of video like Arbery’s demeanor and Bryan trying to record Arbery. Gough said the evidence will show Bryan never intended to harm Arbery. The attorney also said his client struggles with his words and that the jury’s job is not to play gotcha games. Gough said the jury may need to look beyond Bryan’s words. “Maybe he should’ve stayed on his front porch,” Gough said. He pointed out that Bryan’s admission that his life would be better if he just stayed on his front porch is not an admission of guilt.
Gough added that it is Bryan who brought police officers to his house without an attorney and provided them video from his home surveillance system and video he shot the day of Arbery’s death. “There’s no evidence that Mr. Bryan had a lawyer,” Gough said, adding that it’s Bryan making the decisions for the truth to be known.
The attorney said his client had a “gut reaction” to try to do “the right thing.” Another example of that is Bryan inviting police in his truck, Gough said. “He put his trust in law enforcement officers that he did not even know,” Gough said.
After Gough’s remarks, the judge released the jury for a lunch break.
The defense brought up juror No. 12 appearing to nod off during moments of the trial, and the judge said he would remind the jury to be sure to pay attention after the break.
