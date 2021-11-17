Rep. Madison Cawthorn blew a symphony of racist dog whistles in latest appearance

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 18:45 Hits: 7

Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina is trending. Take a wild guess why.

Cawthorn is trending because he has gone on yet another stupid-racist rant. Yes, “anotha one” (cue DJ Khalid voice). He just can’t seem to stop calling for violence and attempting to mix religion in with his xenophobic racist ideology.

The Donald Trump minion who has been accused of sexual harassment and warned of bloodshed” over elections has now gone beyond his claims that the 2020 election was “stolen.” Cawthorn is now campaigning against the “welfare state,” claiming that, while he has “no problem helping the needy,” he “will not fund the lazy.”

But that’s not all! In the same senseless speech, he also discusses racism, religion—because he’s a great Christian—and flights. You got that, he also talks about his difficulty waiting for airline flights—which he (obviously!) blames on people of color.

How does it all tie together? Well, why don’t you watch these clips and tell me.

Let’s begin with him perpetuating stereotypes as he attempts to discuss his lack of understanding of welfare. Of course, after doing this he must find a way to attack feminism and create a link between America, the great, and Jesus Christ.

But he cannot do this without claiming that the schools “teach [children] that America is some racist, hateful country.” Which he must assure the audience is a lie, because “America is the greatest force for good to happen since Jesus Christ died on the cross.”

In a rant against women in the workplace and schools, Madison Cawthorn claimed, “America is the greatest force for good to happen since Jesus Christ died on the cross.” pic.twitter.com/FyoKjYbZ0x November 16, 2021

Here’s when he claims he couldn’t get on a flight because of “very destitute-looking people” who “didn’t speak English.” That’s not racist to say though … because well America isn’t racist, remember.

Madison Cawthorn complains about “very destitute people” being loaded onto planes causing him to miss earlier flights. pic.twitter.com/a8TLDDpSEf November 16, 2021

This rant isn’t the only thing that has had Cawthorn making headlines this week. The NC lawmaker definitely ticked off Republicans last week when he announced his decision to change congressional districts. Cawthorn will now be running against NC House Speaker Tim Moore. Prior to Cawthorn’s announcement, Republicans were certain Moore would make the house run unchallenged and “incumbent-free,” Charlotte Observer reported. But Cawthorn had to ruin that for them. Sucks to suck.

How many times must Twitter mock this man for him to just shut up?

Feel free to throw some numbers down below in the comments.

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2064678