No Doubt That Julius Jones Is innocent : Supporters Demand Stay of Execution for Oklahoma Man

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 13:32 Hits: 7

Advocates in Oklahoma are rallying outside the barricaded governor’s mansion ahead of the planned Thursday execution of prisoner Julius Jones, who was convicted of a 1999 murder but has maintained his innocence. Another man privately admitted to committing the murder and framing Jones, and Oklahoma’s Pardon and Parole Board has recommended twice that his death sentence be commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole but the final decision now rests with Governor Kevin Stitt. “There should be no doubt that Julius Jones is innocent,” says longtime death penalty opponent Ben Jealous, president of People for the American Way and former president of the NAACP.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/11/17/julius_jones_protests_against_execution