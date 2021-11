Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 11:18 Hits: 3

Daniel Bekele, head of Ethiopia's Human Rights Commission, is this year's winner of the German Africa Prize for championing human rights. But in his native country, not everyone agrees.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopia-daniel-bekele-a-rights-defender-or-government-stooge/a-59837512?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf