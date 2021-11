Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 12:09 Hits: 5

Canberra fears that countries such as China are gaining access to Australian innovations, often through academic cooperation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australia-seeks-to-keep-vital-technology-out-of-wrong-hands/a-59843817?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf