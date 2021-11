Category: World Published on Wednesday, 17 November 2021 09:27 Hits: 4

A Russian-brokered ceasefire was holding Wednesday at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, officials said, a day after deadly clashes between the arch-foes sparked fears of another flare-up in their territorial dispute.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211117-armenia-azerbaijan-ceasefire-holds-one-day-after-deadly-border-clashes