The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Thousands of Middle Eastern migrants try to reach Europe via Belarus

Category: World Hits: 4

Thousands of Middle Eastern migrants try to reach Europe via Belarus In this special edition, we focus on the migrant crisis brewing on the European Union's eastern border. Thousands of people from the Middle East have travelled to Belarus in the hope of entering the EU. Now they are trapped on the border with Poland, desperately trying to survive in freezing conditions. We take a closer look and speak to Kinda Youssef from our InfoMigrants website.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/middle-east-matters/20211117-thousands-of-middle-eastern-migrants-try-to-reach-europe-via-belarus

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version