Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 17:30 Hits: 3

Steve Bannon faces criminal contempt charges from a federal court after defying a subpoena from Congress’ Jan. 6 committee. Mr. Bannon is one of several close allies to former President Donald Trump facing legal charges after the Capitol breach.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/1116/Defiant-Bannon-uses-arrest-as-platform-against-Biden?icid=rss