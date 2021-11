Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 22:15 Hits: 7

Meeting virtually, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping did not resolve major disputes, but they did voice a commitment to responsible leadership. Is that enough?

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2021/1116/Biden-and-Xi-meet-and-agree-US-China-competition-not-conflict?icid=rss