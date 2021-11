Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 17:00 Hits: 1

In the run-up to COP26, companies trumpeted their commitment to addressing climate change, often citing pledges to achieve goals decades in the future. But meeting these distant objectives requires near-term action, about which the corporate world has been far less forthcoming.

