Monday, 15 November 2021

Many of the statements by developed-country leaders at the COP26 summit in Glasgow are at odds with their actual climate policies, and with what they say in other settings. Their short-sighted strategy ultimately benefits no one – including the powerful corporate interests whose immediate financial interests it serves.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/climate-change-cop26-rich-world-hypocrisy-by-jayati-ghosh-2021-11