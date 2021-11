Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 11:50 Hits: 1

The UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow suffered the same lack of trust between developing and developed countries that has burdened global climate negotiations for almost three decades. Financing is at the heart of the rupture, and the time has come for a new approach.

