Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 15:00 Hits: 2

If done right, climate-change projects could provide a unique opportunity to invest in women’s potential. By directing financial resources effectively, the world can make significant – and simultaneous – progress in tackling both global warming and gender inequality.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/invest-in-women-to-solve-climate-crisis-by-marjut-falkstedt-2021-11