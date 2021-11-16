Will the Supreme Court side with 27% of Americans who support overturning Roe v. Wade?

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 19:00 Hits: 11

As the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the constitutionality of two anti-abortion laws in Mississippi and Texas, a substantial majority of Americans want the high court to uphold the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion and overturn the aggressive Texas abortion ban.

Asked whether the high court should "uphold" Roe in a new Washington Post-ABC News poll, 60% of Americans favored upholding the ruling while a meager 27% wanted it overturned.

Notably, the idea of overturning Roe even divides Republicans almost evenly, with 45% saying it should be overturned while 42% want the decision upheld. In addition, 82% of Democrats want Roe upheld and 58% of independents also favor upholding the decision.

Respondents delivered an even harsher judgment on the Texas abortion ban. The survey stated, "A state law in Texas authorizes private citizens anywhere in the country to sue anyone who performs or assists in an abortion in Texas after about six weeks of pregnancy. Do you think the U.S. Supreme Court should (uphold) or (reject) this law?”

65% of Americans said the high court should reject the Texas ban, while 29% backed upholding the law.

Respondents were also asked a more real-world question about whether decisions about a woman having an abortion should be "regulated by law" or "left to the woman and her doctor." A resounding 75% said the decision should be left up to a woman and her doctor while just 20% felt it should be regulated by law.

Sometime within the next year, the U.S. Supreme Court will deliver two rulings on abortion that indicate whether it should be renamed the U.S. Extreme Court. Delivering decisions that side with 27% of Americans to overturn the landmark Roe decision or backing the 20% who believe abortions should be regulated by law rather than by women and their doctors would undoubtedly be extreme.

