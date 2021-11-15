Blackness Itself Is the Crime : Bishop William Barber on Racism in the Ahmaud Arbery Murder Trial

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 13:46 Hits: 3

We speak with Bishop William Barber of the Poor People’s Campaign, who was one of the Black pastors who visited the trial of the three white men who hunted down and shot dead Ahmaud Arbery, where last week a defense attorney claimed Black pastors sitting with the Arbery family in the courtroom could be “intimidating” for the jury, which is almost all white. Barber says Arbery’s killing and the trial proceedings expose that for many, “Blackness itself is the crime.” This Thursday, more than 100 Black pastors plan to march in front of the Glynn County Superior Courthouse. Barber joins us from Washington, D.C., where he is planning a protest call for Congress to pass the $2 trillion social spending and climate package known as the Build Back Better plan.

