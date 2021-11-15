The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Social media is ‘undermining our democracies’, US billionaire Frank McCourt warns

Social media is ‘undermining our democracies’, US billionaire Frank McCourt warns In an interview with FRANCE 24 at the Paris Peace Forum, US billionaire Frank McCourt strongly criticised tech giants, saying social media is "undermining our democracies". The owner of French football club Olympique de Marseille told us more about his Project Liberty plan. He has invested $100 million in the initiative, which he hopes will "transform the way the internet works".

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20211115-social-media-is-undermining-our-democracies-us-billionaire-frank-mccourt-warns

