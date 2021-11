Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 15:15 Hits: 1

The Maori tribe that owns rights to the "Ka Mate" haka told anti-vaccine protesters Monday that it was inappropriate to use theĀ famous ritual at demonstrations in New Zealand.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20211115-maori-tribe-condemns-use-of-haka-by-anti-vax-protesters-in-new-zealand