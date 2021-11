Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 15:41 Hits: 1

Rented electric scooters will be forced to slow down to just above walking speed in many areas of Paris under new rules coming into force on Monday, after the death of a pedestrian hit by a scooter in June triggered demands for tighter regulations.

