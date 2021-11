Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 17:25 Hits: 1

Thousands of Iraqis and Syrians have recently flown to Belarus, lured by a "tourist" package promising them an illegal but easy crossing into the European Union. When they realised that the Polish border was sealed, it was too late: Belarusian soldiers would not let them back in. InfoMigrants reports.

Read more https://www.infomigrants.net/en/post/36446/lies-lies-lies-for-migrants-trapped-on-the-belaruspolish-border-no-easy-way-back-to-minsk