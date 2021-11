Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 18:01 Hits: 1

A French court on Monday began hearing an appeal by former prime minister Fran├žois Fillon against a conviction in a corruption scandal that torpedoed his presidential ambitions and sealed the rise of Emmanuel Macron.

