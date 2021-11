Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 18:18 Hits: 1

Guinea's transitional president, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, gave an interview to FRANCE 24 from the capital, Conakry. Doumbouya seized power following a coup d'état on September 5, which ousted Alpha Condé, who had been president for 11 years.

