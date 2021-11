Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 21:29 Hits: 1

Battered by critics and dire opinion polls, President Joe Biden signed into law the biggest US infrastructure revamp in more than half a century at a rare bipartisan celebration in the White House on Monday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20211115-joe-biden-signs-landmark-1-2-trillion-us-infrastructure-spending-bill-into-law