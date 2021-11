Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 07:10 Hits: 4

Former Barcelona and France star Eric Abidal may be questioned by the magistrate investigating the beating of Paris Saint-Germain women’s star Kheira Hamraoui, AFP learned on Monday.

