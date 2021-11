Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 07:52 Hits: 3

IPOH: A 42-year-old woman wept tears of joy after she was acquitted and discharged of five counts of drug related charges while her husband was sentenced by a High Court here to 10 years in prison. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/11/16/woman-acquitted-of-drug-charges-but-husband-and-his-friend-jailed