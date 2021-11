Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 08:34 Hits: 4

(Reuters) - Myanmar's military authorities are adding new electoral fraud charges to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and members of her administration for abuse of power, according to a state media announcement on Tuesday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/11/16/myanmar039s-suu-kyi-to-face-new-charges-of-electoral-fraud