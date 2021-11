Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 08:33 Hits: 4

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday he would have a second phone call with German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid a push to end a migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with the European Union, the state Belta news agency reported. Read full story

