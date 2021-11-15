Majority of Republicans support investigating representatives' ties to Jan. 6—but not Trump's ties

Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 23:30 Hits: 3

As House Republicans do everything within their power to stymie the bipartisan probe in the Jan. 6 attack, a new Monmouth University poll shows that nearly three-quarters of Americans support exploring whether members of Congress played a role in the attack, including 58% of Republicans. That's a very solid majority, especially for Republicans.

However, when it comes to investigating Donald Trump's ties to the Capitol siege, just 40% of Republicans approve of the committee looking into anything that could implicate Trump. That's a nearly 20% drop, suggesting that Trump's cultists don't mind going after congressional Republicans but stand firmly against learning anything about Dear Leader's involvement in planning and fomenting violence that day. Perhaps not surprisingly, 70% of Republicans also support looking into potential 2020 election fraud.

Among Democrats, 91% back probing Trump's role in the deadly Capitol siege and 89% support looking into the role of members of Congress, but just 47% support exploring possible election fraud.

It's worth noting the 58% of Republicans who presently say they support investigating the role of congressional members. This question will likely be polled again as we learn more about the findings of the Jan. 6 panel, and if certain GOP members are found to have contributed to the siege, it will be interesting to see if GOP interest in the truth suddenly waves.

