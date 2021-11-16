The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Bannon bellows his defiance; new memo shows breadth of White House sedition plan

In the news today: Steve Bannon, an apparent key plotter of the January 6 insurrection, was defiant and mocking as he surrendered to federal authorities after his indictment for ignoring a congressional subpoena demanding his testimony. House Republicans, meanwhile, are already vowing retribution against those that would dare indict Bannon in the first place. A new memo shows that the Trump White House acted in orchestrated fashion to prod Mike Pence into announcing the nullification of the electoral votes that cemented Trump's loss. It wasn't a one-off idea from a single lawyer: Mark Meadows and other Trump allies were actively promoting the seditious plan.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

Bannon surrenders to FBI, arraignment slated for this week

House Republicans promise revenge over Bannon indictment just as soon as they retake the gavel

New memo shows pressure on Mike Pence to subvert 2020 election results was unrelenting

Live updates: Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial enters closing arguments

2021 is already the deadliest year on record for trans folks in the United States

