News Roundup: Bannon bellows his defiance; new memo shows breadth of White House sedition plan

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 16 November 2021 03:30 Hits: 3

In the news today: Steve Bannon, an apparent key plotter of the January 6 insurrection, was defiant and mocking as he surrendered to federal authorities after his indictment for ignoring a congressional subpoena demanding his testimony. House Republicans, meanwhile, are already vowing retribution against those that would dare indict Bannon in the first place. A new memo shows that the Trump White House acted in orchestrated fashion to prod Mike Pence into announcing the nullification of the electoral votes that cemented Trump's loss. It wasn't a one-off idea from a single lawyer: Mark Meadows and other Trump allies were actively promoting the seditious plan.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Bannon surrenders to FBI, arraignment slated for this week

• House Republicans promise revenge over Bannon indictment just as soon as they retake the gavel

• New memo shows pressure on Mike Pence to subvert 2020 election results was unrelenting

• Live updates: Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial enters closing arguments

• 2021 is already the deadliest year on record for trans folks in the United States

Community Spotlight:

• The Stuff of Memories

• Woke Fiction

• “Electoral McCarthyism”: Our Road to Fascism

Also trending from the community:

• A Rising wave of misery brought to us again by COVID-19

• Another memo on Trump's coup strategy surfaces, highlighting intent to disenfranchise millions

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2064499