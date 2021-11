Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 16:24 Hits: 7

The COP26 climate summit ended with less to show than organizers had hoped, but some governments and businesses launched their own green initiatives.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2021/1115/COP26-scorecard-Summit-leaves-the-heavy-lifting-for-later?icid=rss