Monday, 15 November 2021

The European Union has extended sanctions to airlines, travel agents, and individuals believed to be helping migrants cross illegally into Europe. The migrant crisis is allegedly part of a “hybrid attack” being waged by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

