Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 19:46 Hits: 9

A new anti-corruption party in the EU’s most corrupt nation, Bulgaria, leads in a parliamentary election, signaling a civic awakening.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/1115/A-win-for-clean-governance-in-Europe?icid=rss