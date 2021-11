Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 19:09 Hits: 9

A panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will be picked starting this week, opening statements are set for November 29.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/15/spectre-of-epstein-looms-in-ghislaine-maxwells-upcoming-trial