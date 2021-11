Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 13:21 Hits: 5

Open policy conflicts within Israel’s ideologically diverse government could ultimately render the fragile coalition untenable. Unless Prime Minister Naftali Bennett shows great political acumen in the months ahead, his predecessor, Binyamin Netanyahu, may yet exact revenge on his onetime acolyte.

