Indigenous Amazonian Leader: We Must End Fossil Fuel Extraction to Protect the Lungs of the Earth

Among the unprecedented moments for Indigenous participation in the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow were the protests to protect the Amazon rainforest, the largest remaining rainforest on the planet, that activists argue is on the brink of ecological collapse. “We cannot win the battle against climate unless we protect the world’s remaining rainforests,” Atossa Soltani, founder and president of Amazon Watch, tells Democracy Now! We also speak with Uyunkar Domingo Peas Nampichkai, Indigenous Achuar Nation leader from the Ecuadorian Amazon, who is demanding an end to logging, mining and oil drilling. “We don’t want more extraction,” says Nampichkai.

