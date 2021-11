Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 06:59 Hits: 11

The number of new coronavirus cases over the past week has reached a new record as infections continue to surge throughout the country.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-in-germany-incidence-rate-passes-300-for-first-time/a-59818681?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf