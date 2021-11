Category: World Published on Monday, 15 November 2021 09:21 Hits: 11

It is the first time India has opened its borders to foreign travelers since imposing a strict lockdown in March 2020 to curb the spread of COVID.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/covid-india-opens-borders-to-vaccinated-foreign-tourists/a-59819555?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf