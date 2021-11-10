We Won't Reestablish Haiti's Security: US Secretary Robinson

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 November 2021 18:53 Hits: 3

On Tuesday, Todd Robinson, U.S. assistant secretary for the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, stressed that it is up to Haitian authorities to ensure their country’s internal security.

“We have a long tradition of close collaboration with the Haitian police. Although we will continue such cooperation, we cannot rescue this Caribbean country from chaos. Haitian authorities must do so,” Robinson stated.

“The White House statements have been misinterpreted. The United States does not plan to send troops to Haiti. We are just working closely with local authorities to release the 16 American missioners and one Canadian whom the 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped on Oct. 16,” he insisted.

Haiti currently faces a widespread lack of fuel due to armed gangs’ blockade of gas distribution terminals. The shortage has affected medical, educational, and business services, whose institutions get power from fuel-powered generators since the national electrical grid is unreliable.

I have never heard of Insight Crime. They aren’t my source. My source is the Haitian anti-imperialist protest movement that talks about education and ridding Haiti of outsider influenced violence. pic.twitter.com/zhoRwMzQmE November 6, 2021

The energy crisis has also been exacerbated by the nationwide strike of transportation workers, who have refused to transport fuel to gang-controlled terminals for fear of their lives. “We need police presence. I will not send any driver back to gang-controlled oil terminals until the government ensures 24-hour law enforcement along their route," the Gas Station Owners National Association Director Marc Deriphonse stated. On Tuesday, National Police Director Frantz Elbe assured that his institution has a security plan to ensure that fuel truckers deliver gas safely and without delay. However, he did not provide further details in this regard. “We are working around the clock to solve the gas crisis. However, we know for sure that this task will not be easy given that gangs are the greatest threat to our country’s stability,” Justice Minister Liszt Quitel recognized.

This is the current situation of the people in Haiti. pic.twitter.com/bSDS9pyCrz August 20, 2021

