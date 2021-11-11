UN Calls for an End to Violence in Myanmar

Category: World Published on Thursday, 11 November 2021 02:16 Hits: 3

"The members of the Security Council expressed their deep concern at the recent outbreaks of violence in Myanmar, urged an immediate end to the violence and ensure the safety of civilians," the text said.

The Security Council also stressed the importance of taking steps to improve Myanmar's health and humanitarian situation, including in the context of a fair, safe and unimpeded distribution of covid-19 vaccines.

In this context, the agency called for ensuring full humanitarian access to all those in need and the safety and security of humanitarian and medical personnel.

On February 1, just hours before Burma's new parliament was due to be formed, the military staged a coup d'état, declared a year-long state of emergency and arrested numerous political leaders, including President Win Myint and de facto ruler Aung San Suu Kyi.

Senior army commanders, who had ruled Burma for decades, justified the coup by allegations of massive fraud in the November 2020 general election, which gave the National League for Democracy (NLD) party a clear victory.

The coup sparked widespread international condemnation and a wave of protests in Myanmar. Thousands of people defied repression as they staged street protests and civil disobedience to demand the restoration of civilian government and the release of political prisoners.

The UN denounced more than 1,100 people who died due to clashes against the military government since the coup d'état.

