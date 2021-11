Category: World Published on Sunday, 14 November 2021 21:55 Hits: 1

California Judge Brenda Penny terminated the conservatorship that controlled pop singer Britney Spears' life choices and money for nearly 14 years.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Justice/2021/1114/Britney-Spears-conservatorship-ends.-What-s-next-for-this-tool?icid=rss